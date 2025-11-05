Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Gold Rush Special

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced an updated lineup for the NXT Gold Rush special.

AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry. This match was announced during Page and Green’s championship celebration in the main event segment after their title win at AAA Alianzas.

The segment took an unexpected turn when Alba Fyre mentioned Hendry’s name. Green and Page anticipated his entrance from the giant cake in the ring, but Hendry emerged from the back instead.

He declared he wanted a shot at their titles and would team with Hail. Hail then popped out of the cake, leading to a brawl. Page and Green ended up with cake on their faces as a result. In a post-show backstage segment, Page and Green expressed their frustration, with Green stating she had never been “creamed” like that before.

Also previously announced for the show is WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe, who will defend her title against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

NXT Gold Rush will feature talent from NXT, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and EVOLVE. It will take place on Tuesday, November 18th, and Tuesday, November 25th, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While it is still unclear which episode the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match will occur on, updates will be provided as they become available.

