Jade Cargill Reveals She’s Already Planned Her WrestleMania 42 Entrance

Jade Cargill is already looking far ahead to the grandest stage of them all, revealing that plans for her WrestleMania 42 entrance are already in motion.

As with many WWE stars, Cargill places major emphasis on entrances and ring gear for WrestleMania, often saving her most elaborate presentations for the company’s biggest event of the year. The reigning WWE Women’s Champion has delivered several standout looks throughout her career and recently shared insight into the creative process behind them.

Speaking with The Collection, Cargill revealed that she has already mapped out her entrance for WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for next April, though final approval from WWE creative will ultimately determine her ring attire.

“I’ve already pinpointed the entrance I want to have, I’m gonna shoot that over to creative, lets hope that’s approved,” Cargill said. “As far as gear, that’s going to depend on my entrance. I have two options, lets see how the entrance goes, and that’s going to create my idea for the entrance outfit. I think so far in advance, I just have to be careful now, obviously you can’t cosplay too much, but I think so far in advance. I’ve been stuck on this entrance since October.”

Cargill also reflected on the inspiration behind her previous WrestleMania entrance, revealing it was influenced by a memorable musical performance.

“My WrestleMania entrance last year was a tribute to Tyler, the Creator at the BET Awards, where he went through the whole storm as he was walking,” she said. “It was more intricate, but that was a tribute to his BET performance that I thought was phenomenal, and I was wondering how I could turn up the storm. I do a lot of research for my entrances and attire.”

With WrestleMania 42 still months away, Cargill’s comments highlight just how meticulously she plans her presentation — treating entrances and attire as extensions of her character on wrestling’s biggest stage.