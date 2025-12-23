Update On Dominik Mysterio’s Shoulder Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, Dominik Mysterio, the current AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion, sustained a shoulder injury towards the end of the main event at last Saturday’s AAA Guerra de Titanes event.

In the match, he teamed up with El Grande Americano to face his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix.

Dave Meltzer discussed the latest status of Dominik’s injury on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Dominik is scheduled to have his injury evaluated sometime this week. Typically, these evaluations occur on Mondays during RAW tapings, but since last week’s RAW was pre-taped, the next taping won’t take place until December 29. Meltzer mentioned that while it’s too early to speculate on the severity of Dominik’s injury, it is legitimate, and he was in significant pain on Sunday.

Despite the reported injury, Dominik Mysterio still made an appearance in a backstage segment on last night’s episode of RAW.