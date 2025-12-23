Kane Responds To Mick Foley Parting Ways With WWE Over Trump Association

By
Phil Johnson
-
Glenn "Kane" Jacobs
Glenn "Kane" Jacobs

Last week, Mick Foley publicly criticized remarks made by Donald Trump regarding the death of film director Rob Reiner. In a follow-up statement, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he was “parting ways” with WWE, citing the company’s association with Trump as the reason.

The situation prompted a response from Kane — real name Glenn Jacobs — who addressed Foley’s comments while speaking with Newsmax.

“Well, certainly it’s no surprise. I know where Mick is at politically, and we’ve had our discussions about politics. We’ve always been able to keep them civil, and I wish that could happen more on public platforms altogether. One thing is, we live in a country where we are free to disagree about things. I think Mick is wrong, but nevertheless, he’s entitled to his opinion. I will defend his right to say that, even if I do think he’s wrong. And that’s the beauty of America. I wish that would kind of be all over the place, as opposed to just in wrestling.”

Jacobs’ comments emphasize the long-standing personal respect between the two Hall of Famers, despite their differing political views, and highlight the broader discussion surrounding free speech and civil discourse beyond the wrestling industry.

