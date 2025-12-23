Kane Responds To Mick Foley Parting Ways With WWE Over Trump Association

Last week, Mick Foley publicly criticized remarks made by Donald Trump regarding the death of film director Rob Reiner. In a follow-up statement, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he was “parting ways” with WWE, citing the company’s association with Trump as the reason.

The situation prompted a response from Kane — real name Glenn Jacobs — who addressed Foley’s comments while speaking with Newsmax.

“Well, certainly it’s no surprise. I know where Mick is at politically, and we’ve had our discussions about politics. We’ve always been able to keep them civil, and I wish that could happen more on public platforms altogether. One thing is, we live in a country where we are free to disagree about things. I think Mick is wrong, but nevertheless, he’s entitled to his opinion. I will defend his right to say that, even if I do think he’s wrong. And that’s the beauty of America. I wish that would kind of be all over the place, as opposed to just in wrestling.”

Jacobs’ comments emphasize the long-standing personal respect between the two Hall of Famers, despite their differing political views, and highlight the broader discussion surrounding free speech and civil discourse beyond the wrestling industry.