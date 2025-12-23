Jerry Lawler Keeps Door Open To Final Match Despite Health Battles

An in-ring return may not be completely ruled out for Jerry Lawler, even after his latest health setback.

The 76-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently recovering from a stroke suffered in September that left him colorblind, addressed the possibility of wrestling again during a video segment for Action News 5. When asked whether he could ever step back between the ropes, Lawler made it clear the idea still lingers.

“I have not put it out of my mind,” Lawler laughed. “We have one more match in there somewhere.”

Lawler’s most recent match took place in January 2023 at an independent event in North Carolina, just months before he suffered another stroke later that year. The latest incident is part of a long history of serious medical emergencies for the legendary performer.

In September 2012, Lawler suffered a massive heart attack live on television during an episode of Monday Night Raw in Montreal. He collapsed at the commentary desk and was reportedly “clinically dead” for nearly 30 minutes before being revived.

Lawler would later suffer a stroke at his home in Memphis in March 2018, an incident that left him unable to speak for three days before he ultimately made a full recovery. In February 2023, he was again rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at his Florida residence, which significantly affected the left side of his body.

The most recent stroke, which occurred in September 2025 at his Florida home, reportedly impacted the right side of Lawler’s body as well as his vision. Despite those effects, Lawler retained his ability to walk and speak.

While no return plans are in place, Lawler’s comments suggest that, even after decades in the business and multiple health battles, “The King” isn’t entirely ready to close the book on his in-ring career just yet.