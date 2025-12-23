Backstage Update On Ethan Page Joining WWE’s Main Roster

Top WWE NXT star Ethan Page is currently partnered with Chelsea Green, and their collaboration has resonated well with fans. Page’s character work has also been exceptional.

Last September, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green mentioned to USA Today that she has been advocating for Ethan Page to move up to the main roster.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Green regularly pitches ideas for Page’s promotion, with the aim of continuing their partnership. In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about WWE’s interest in bringing Page to the main roster. Sapp noted that while Green has been consistently pushing for this move, Page’s positive impressions during his frequent visits to SmackDown have not yet led to his promotion. He also emphasized that Page’s continued presence in NXT may be partly due to the brand and The CW network seeking veteran wrestlers with significant TV experience.

Currently, Ethan Page is a double champion, having held the NXT North American Championship for 209 days and the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Title alongside Chelsea Green for the past 50 days.