Seth Rollins Confirms WWE Contract Runs Three More Years

Back in May 2024, Fightful Select reported that Seth Rollins had signed a new contract with WWE, describing the agreement as a lucrative, multi-year deal.

Rollins recently addressed the length of that contract while appearing on the Mohr Stories with Jay Mohr. When asked directly how long his current WWE deal runs, Rollins offered a straightforward answer.

“Three years,” Rollins said.

The discussion stemmed from Mohr questioning whether additional money was negotiated for appearances on major events. Rollins took the opportunity to clarify how his deal is structured financially.

“It was all one deal and a yearly salary,” Rollins said.

Rollins also made it clear during the conversation that he remains satisfied with his position in WWE before the interview shifted to other topics.

A cornerstone of the company for more than a decade, Rollins has been with WWE since signing a developmental contract in August 2010. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most accomplished performers of the modern era, capturing multiple world championships across brands.

Currently, Rollins is sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, an injury sustained at WWE Crown Jewel. He has since provided an update on his recovery timeline, offering fans insight into when he may return to action.