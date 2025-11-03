Backstage News On Triple H Missing Several WWE Events

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was not present at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1, 2025. The event was reportedly overseen by Bruce Prichard, WWE’s Executive Director.

Meltzer provided further context regarding Levesque’s recent absences from select events, noting that speculation has circulated internally about the reasons behind them.

“Paul Levesque has missed some shows of late and it’s led to people saying his political priorities (not wrestling politics but US politics) have started to hurt the company,” Meltzer reported.

However, a source close to Levesque refuted that notion, clarifying that his schedule and commitments were organized well in advance.

“One person close to Levesque disagreed with this claim, saying that he has not missed any creative meetings and his schedule is all worked out in advance. So creative meetings of late that he hasn’t been at were not missed, but known in advance.”

Triple H continues to serve as WWE Chief Content Officer, overseeing all creative and talent direction for the company.