Rusev Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Gain Weight And Turn Heel

During the debut episode of Lana (CJ Perry)’s new Identity Crisis podcast, the conversation turned to a memorable behind-the-scenes moment from 2019, when Rusev drastically slimmed down and met with Vince McMahon about his changing look.

CJ Perry asked her husband if he was comfortable sharing what Vince told him during that meeting — and the exchange offered fans a rare glimpse into WWE’s creative mindset at the time.

CJ Perry: “Are you okay with sharing the story about, in 2019, when you lost a bunch of weight and then we had a meeting with Vince [McMahon]? What did he say to you about your new look?”

Rusev: “He said he wanted the big Bulgarian. He wanted a 300-pound guy.”

Perry recalled McMahon’s exact words, laughing as she quoted the WWE Chairman. “Yeah, I remember him saying to you—he was like, ‘Where’s my 300-pound Bulgarian brute?’ But he really did say it. He goes, ‘I want my 300-pound Bulgarian brute. That man puts asses in seats. That heel—I want you as a heel. I want you 300-pound Bulgarian brute because that sells tickets.’”

When McMahon asked Rusev how he felt about the idea, the former WWE star’s response was immediate.

Rusev: “‘Turn me heel, brother.’”

Perry added with a laugh: “You said, ‘I’m the best heel in the business. Turn me heel.’ And I’ll never forget this—Vince was like, ‘I have so many babyfaces, but I don’t have any 300-pound Bulgarian brutes.’”

Rusev’s “Bulgarian Brute” persona became one of the most dominant characters in WWE during the mid-2010s, leading to major rivalries with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and others.