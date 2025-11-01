Report: Vince McMahon Could Make Surprise WWE Return Later This Year

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could make a surprise return to the company later this year, potentially during John Cena’s retirement match.

While this remains unconfirmed, McMahon’s appearance at this much-anticipated event cannot be ruled out, especially considering that WWE is known for making unexpected decisions.

McMahon has been absent from WWE since leaving the company in January 2024. Notably, WWE even removed him from one of its vignettes a few months ago.

Before his departure, McMahon was present at the June 2023 RAW event in Hartford, Connecticut.

Additionally, he attended WrestleMania 39, where he reportedly altered the finish of the Edge vs. Finn Bálor match, and made significant changes to the RAW script the following night.