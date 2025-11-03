Lilian Garcia Announces Engagement

WWE legend Lilian Garcia has some exciting personal news to share, she’s officially engaged.

The longtime WWE ring announcer made the announcement on Instagram on November 3, 2025, marking a major milestone in her life after nearly four years of being single. “As you guys know, I was single for almost four years,” Garcia told fans. “And I let you guys know earlier this year that I was dating someone… and it’s gone to another level. I’m engaged. I’m engaged. What?! Yes, I’m engaged. Super happy about it.”

Garcia explained that she chose to wait before revealing her relationship publicly, wanting to make sure the connection was genuine and lasting before sharing it with her fans.

Reflecting on her time alone, she described her single years as an important period of personal growth. “It gave me time to really heal a lot of past wounds. It gave me time to really know what I wanted in a relationship. So now in this new relationship, I’m just so extremely happy about it.”

While Lilian did not reveal her fiancé’s name, she did hint at his wrestling background. “He actually was a wrestler. What?! Okay… we’ll get to that.”

No wedding date has been announced, but Garcia said she is taking time to enjoy this new chapter with her fiancé.

She also shared an encouraging message for others still waiting to find love: “It’s been awesome and I’m very excited to share this. If you’re single, don’t give up. Work on yourself so you can actually love yourself first.”

In addition to the engagement news, Garcia recently signed a new two-year deal with WWE in late October 2025. Her current role focuses on special event appearances, following her step back from full-time SmackDown announcing in March.

Fans most recently heard her iconic voice on November 1, 2025, as the ring announcer for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.