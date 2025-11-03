Jimmy Uso Talks About Memorable WWE Rap Battle, Uso vs. Uso At WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso spoke with Peter Rosenberg and the gang on a recent episode of the ‘Cheap Heat’ podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what he thinks went wrong with his WrestleMania 40 match with his twin brother Jimmy Uso: “I’d say it was just time,” Jimmy said about what went wrong with him and Jey Uso’s match at WrestleMania 40. “You got two twin brothers that finally get together, they’re going against each other. This meant a lot from us, both of us so we thought we was going to get to cook. Especially with our angle and how we been such a big part of this whole story and you know, we’ve just been leveling up every year since, and when we got there, you’re talking about — hell yeah, I was pissed off. Hell yeah, I felt some kind of way. But then it’s like, ‘Aye uce, just remember this, no matter what they telling us today and how much time they got or whatever they want us to do out there, understand this brother, don’t let that take away from our moment though. It’s me and you in there, it’s WrestleMania dawg, we in the city of brotherly love, I’m going against you. Brother, I’m happy, I’m blessed, I’m fulfilled today.’ So, other than that, they couldn’t take me off my rocket. They couldn’t take me off my high horse. I just had to remind my brother, because he’d be like, ‘Man, they know we can cook! They scared to give us 30! They scared to give us 30! We about to steal that. They better give us nine, hell.’ Here’s the thing, here’s the thing uce, when I found out (about) the time, and brother had the (Lil) Wayne entrance… I said, ‘Bruh, let me get in there. Just kill me. Just duck, spear me, boom. Splash me, boom. One, two, three. We just get the hell up out of there. Squash match, what you think? They was like, ‘No, we need something. You gotta give them a little something.’ ‘Well, damn. If we give ‘em a little something, we letting the fans down, I feel.’ We can’t even cook the way y’all want us to cook, because we get nine whole minutes… They ain’t ready for it. I was like, ‘They ain’t ready for no squash bro. Duck, spear, kill me. One, two, three. Get the Wayne back in and start partying. Let’s go.’ Give the other five to somebody.”

On the infamous rap battle and how he had more than one line planned for Xavier Woods’ ‘tape’ reference: “Well, check it, the whole rap was gonna be about the tape. We was gonna call it ‘the tape.’ The whole round. The whole round was going to be specifically on that. He lucky it was just one bar. We just said that one bar. But that’s all we needed though.”

On it being bittersweet when he is mistaken for ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso: “Every day it runs through me, uce,” Jimmy replied when asked how much he thinks about showing the audience what he can do. “Every day when he (Jey Uso) comes out, every show I’m at, every crowd reaction, every pop and it’s all around the world. There was a time we was on the same show. I came out first. We had two different matches. It was weird. I had a match early on in the show but I remember I came out, my music, you know, it is what it is. I’m not saying I don’t like my — I love what I’m doing. But, every time I see brother come out, there is another level. There is a certain superstardom that he’s reached. I go around the world, it used to be, ‘Yo, what’s up, uce? Aye, you The Usos.’ I told Jey this, ‘Now, I go around the world now, people call me you.’ I’m grateful for it bro. I loved it. It’s bittersweet too… It’s a dog in there that’s just still leashed up. I haven’t got a chance to get him off the leash yet, but I’m feeling like that leash is damn near hanging on by one chain link. It’s damn near about to crack. I go around the world, they be like, ‘What up Jey?’ I’ll just throw it back at ‘em.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Andrew Thompson and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.