Tournament With WWE And Non-WWE Stars To Decide John Cena’s Final Opponent

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 featured a newsworthy video package.

A video package aired during the show in Salt Lake City, UT. to announce a special 16-man tournament to determine the final opponent for John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The retirement match for the WWE legend is set for December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show.

The tourney will feature 16 talents from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and even some from outside of WWE. Things get started in two weeks at WWE Raw in Boston on November 10.