CM Punk’s First Interview Since WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I’m Living The Dream”

CM Punk is “living the dream.”

“The Second City Saint” said as much during a brief interview on the broadcast of a Utah Mammoths game just 24 hours after capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1.

Featured below is a transcript of the interview, as well as a complete video archive of the discussion:

“I won the title here last night and happy accident I get to come watch some hockey today so I’m enjoying my day off. It’s just every day’s been a dream, honestly. Every day’s gratitude. Obviously, I love hockey so much I kind of draw the parallels between my wrestling career and hockey and I’m the old guy in the room now. I’m just happy I get to lace up my skates and have the privilege to be able to walk the locker room and the halls with a lot of talented young stars and seeing all the fans, all the places I’ve been all around the world multiple times, getting to revisit stuff and see the young and the old all love wrestling. It’s great. It’s been a dream.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.