WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – November 1, 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1, 2025.

Advertised is Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Title, CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Title, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title, as well as Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

The following are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, November 1, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7-10pm EST. on Peacock and YouTube.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see arrival shots of the champions and challengers competing on tonight’s four match card, with all featuring a title on-the-line, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and the old-school theme plays.

From there, we shoot directly into an elaborate cold open style video package to get the show officially off-and-running. After the video, primarily focusing on the history and legacy of Saturday Night’s Main Event, wraps up, we head back inside the packed Delta Center.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune plays. 10,000 or so fans begin singing along as “The American Nightmare” emerges to exploding pyro and fireworks as he prepares for his latest Undisputed WWE Championship defense in a rematch from WrestlePalooza.

He settles in the ring, kneels down and kisses the mat, and then poses to the crowd in the corner on the ropes. His music dies down and the theme for his opponent hits. Drew McIntyre makes his way out to pyro as well. “The Scottish Psychopath” heads down and settles inside the squared circle.

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia’s Mr. Kennedy style microphone lowers and she begins the pre-match ring introductions for this title tilt. McIntyre forces her to call him the real ‘American Dream.’ She then introduces the champ and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Dan Engler is the referee for this one. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are on commentary tonight. We are reminded that the title will, in fact, change hands if the bout ends via disqualification or count out. Cody goes directly after McIntyre at the onset, establishing the early offensive lead.

McIntyre begins fighting back. He taunts Cody, trying to bait him into getting himself disqualified early on. McIntyre turns his back to the referee and sneaks in a bite to Cody’s head. Cody ends up shifting the momentum right back in his favor. He stomps away at McIntyre.

The referee steps in to stop him. Cody ignores him and stomps away, even shoving Engler away. Michael Cole makes excuses for him. Cody ends up getting his knee blasted into the ring post on the floor. McIntyre throws Cody over the barricade and rushes back into the ring, urging the referee to count Cody out.

Cody makes it back into the ring by the count of eight, and McIntyre grounds him and pounds away at him as he continues his offensive lead. A moment or two later, the stream on Peacock locks up and stays frozen for a good several seconds. When it comes back, the two are slugging it out.

A title belt is introduced by Drew, and then fed to Cody with Drew again baiting him to get himself disqualified. McIntyre gets Rhodes out of the ring and goes for a Claymore Kick through the table. Rhodes punches him to avoid it.

From there, Rhodes gets in the ring, but McIntyre drops him on the apron and knocks him off through the commentary table. Rhodes gets in the ring to save his title just in time, rolling back in at the count of nine. Rhodes is struggling to recover. McIntyre sizes up the injured champion and starts to count down.

Rhodes avoids a Claymore Kick. McIntyre gets up and goes for a Future Shock DDT, but Rhodes twists out. Rhodes charges and has to dodge out of the way to avoid the referee. Rhodes starts to climb the ropes, but his knee gives out. The referee checks on Rhodes, who is holding his knee in pain.

McIntyre pulls Rhodes up, but Rhodes scales the ropes and hits a super Cody Cutter for a near fall. Rhodes slowly pulls himself up and sets up for the Cross Rhodes. McIntyre gets out with a kick to the face. Rhodes tries again, but McIntyre twists out and drives Rhodes into the referee, sandwiching him in the corner.

Rhodes goes for a Disaster Kick, but McIntyre knocks him out of mid-air with a Glasgow Kiss! McIntyre sees the referee is down, and he grabs the Undisputed WWE Championship from ringside. McIntyre sizes Rhodes up, but Rhodes ducks the title to the face. Cody plants Drew onto the title and gets the pin for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready our second of four title matches scheduled. We head to a brief commercial break and when the show returns, we begin the ring entrances for the champion and challenger. It’s “Tiffy-Time” folks.

We see some celebrity cameos at ringside, including Post Malone, Tony Hinchcliffe and Paulie Shore. Cargill comes out first, followed by Stratton. The final formal pre-match ring introductions wrap up and the bell sounds. Cargill immediately goes to work on Stratton’s weakened knee.

Cargill continues to dominate the first few minutes of the contest. She continues to control the action as it spills out to the floor. Stratton trips Cargill face-first into the ring steps to slow her momentum down. She heads to the top and slams Cargill face-first from the middle.

However from there, Cargill goes to work on Stratton’s bum-knee again. She hits back-to-back powerbombs and then hoists her up and connects with her Jaded finisher. She follows up with the immediate cover and scores the pin to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our third title tilt of the evening, which features the WWE Intercontinental Championship at stake. Dominik Mysterio defends against Penta and Rusev in triple-threat action next.

Back live, Penta’s theme hits and the pyro explodes as the crowd goes wild. The masked man makes his way to the first first out of the three men involved in this co-main event of the evening.