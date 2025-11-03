Triple H Hypes ‘New Landscape In WWE’ Kicking Off Tonight On Raw

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media with an interesting statement ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The WWE Chief Content Officer shared the following brief statement heading into tonight’s show:

“A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE. Four high-stakes matches…two NEW world champions crowned…qnd a history-making announcement for December 13th. There’s a new landscape in WWE, starting tonight on WWE Raw.”

The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw:

* CM Punk to appear

* Penta vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.