Jimmy Uso Reveals Backstage Frustrations During WrestleMania Match With Jey Uso

WWE star Jimmy Uso spoke with Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg on Cheap Heat about various topics, including his thoughts on what went wrong during his match against his brother, Jey Uso, at WrestleMania 40.

Jimmy Uso said, “I say it was just time, bro. Like, you got two twin brothers, man, that finally get together. They’re going against each other, man. This meant a lot to us, both of us. So, we thought we was going to get to cook, man. Especially like with our angle and how we’ve been we’ve been such a part of it, this whole story. And, you know, we just been leveling up every year since. And when we got there, man, man, you talking about, ‘Yeah, hell yeah, I was pissed off. Hell yeah, I felt some kind of way.’ But then it’s like, ‘Hey, just remember this. No matter what they telling us today and how much time we got or whatever they want us to do out there, understand this, brother. Don’t let this that take away from our moment, though. It’s me and you in there. It’s WrestleMania, dog. We in a city of brotherly love. I’m going against you, brother. I’m happy. I’m blessed. I’m fulfilled today.’ So, like other than that, man, they couldn’t take me off my off my uh off my rocket, man. They couldn’t take me off my high horse.”

On reminding his brother how they know how to cook:

“I just had to remind my brother because he like, ‘Man, they know they know we can cook, man. They scared to give us 30. They scared to give us 30, dog. We about to steal that. They better give us nine hell.’ Hey, here’s the thing. When I found out the time and brother had the Wayne entrance, I was like, ‘Bro, just let me get in there, bro. Just kill me. Just duck spear me.’ Boom. Splash me. Boom. One, two, three. We just get the hell up out of there. Squash match. What you think? He was like, you know, they like, ‘No, we need something. You got to give them a little something.’ Well, damn. If we give him a little something, we letting the fans down. I feel a we can’t even cook the way y’all want us to cook. That’s such an interesting thing because if you decide once you get the limited time, if you go squash, at least that’s an incredible story point. They ain’t ready for it. I was like, ‘They ain’t ready for no squash, bro. Duck spit. Kill me. One, two, three. Get the Wayne back in and start partying. Let’s go. Get the other five to somebody who…’ You know what I’m saying?”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)