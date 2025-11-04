Backstage Update On John Cena Possibly Challenging For WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is set to compete in his retirement match on Saturday, December 13, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

He will face an opponent to be determined in a tournament called “The Last Time Is Now.” There is speculation that Cena might challenge current AAA Mega and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio for his Intercontinental Title, potentially defeating him before passing the title to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the possibility of this storyline has been discussed backstage.

Sapp mentioned that serious conversations about Cena and championship titles took place following Seth Rollins’s relinquishment of the World Heavyweight Championship a few weeks ago on RAW due to injury, although he was uncertain about the depth of those discussions. He expressed doubt that WWE has a detailed plan for Cena’s retirement.

WWE recently announced a 16-man tournament called “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” which will determine Cena’s final opponent for December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. The tournament will feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Cena also hinted at the potential participation of non-WWE wrestlers in a video announcement during this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The tournament will kick off on next week’s RAW in Boston, Massachusetts.

Whether Cena will pursue the Intercontinental Title and challenge Dominik Mysterio remains to be seen when he appears on RAW on November 10.