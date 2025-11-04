Kurt Angle Reveals When He Last Spoke With Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including the challenges former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has faced in the past couple of years since he resigned from the company amid allegations of sexual assault and trafficking. Angle also discussed when he last spoke with McMahon.

Angle said, “Yes he has [had a difficult two years], God bless him. I have not spoken to Vince in at least two years. You know, I wish him well. He treated me very well. He gave me an opportunity. I’m very thankful for that.”

On claims he didn’t like milk:

“I love milk! Yeah, it’s my favorite drink. You know what, I had a podcast I did a couple years ago, and I was joking around. I said, ‘You know guys, I don’t even like milk.’ And it got out there like Kurt Angle doesn’t even like milk. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m just kidding, guys. Obviously, I do love milk.’

On if he was ever approached for a milk sponsorship:

“No, we had we had a we had something that I was doing with my uh PR company. We were doing a campaign for milk, but they didn’t follow up on it. They didn’t follow up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)