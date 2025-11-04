Ricky Starks Opens Up About His WWE Name Change

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics. One of the main subjects was his name change within the company.

When Saints debuted as a full-time talent earlier this year, he was introduced on WWE TV in February without his previous in-ring name, Ricky Starks. Subsequently, he was rebranded as Ricky Saints.

Saints said, “I wasn’t stressed about it because I’m the same person at heart. Even then, when I’m in the airport, people still call me Starks. ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ Either way, you still know how I am. I am appreciative and thankful for that in itself. I didn’t really think about how long it would take; I just knew it would happen, and eventually people would be like, ‘I can get with it now.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)