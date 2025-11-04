WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Timing Of CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Title Victory

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

He expressed his belief that this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event was not the right time for CM Punk to be crowned the World Heavyweight Champion, as he felt the moment was not significant enough for such a milestone.

Ray said, “It didn’t fit. Listen, everything went fine. Everything was good, everything worked out. No problems. They put the championship on Punk. There’s no negative to what they did. But it just didn’t feel like a big deal. Yes, the fans were happy; yes, the place popped. But it just didn’t feel like a a win that really, really mattered. It felt like a win because they had to do something based on what happened to Seth. And I think subconsciously that’s in the back of everybody’s minds. It felt like this moment was to come down to him and Seth Rollins again. We never expected the injury, and then this to come down to Jey vs. Punk, two babyfaces. Two guys that kinda like each other. So there wasn’t that. I mean, it was a good wrestling match.”

On the babyface vs. babyface aspect:

“No matter if it’s Jey Uso vs. CM Punk or any other babyface vs. baby face match, it’s not easy to go out and do. Because when it’s babyface [vs.] baby face, not every guy is going to be loved by every person in the arena. There will be a couple more CM Punk fans than Jey Uso fans, a couple more Jey Uso fans than CM Punk fans. But from what I understand about pro wrestling and what I grew up on, and what I know works, is in every babyface vs. baby face match? Eventually one of the baby faces gets frustrated and relies on a heel tactic. Now unless I missed something, I didn’t see anybody do anything very heelish in this match. I would’ve loved to have seen Jey Uso assume the heel role. Because then, Punk is overcoming something. Then Punk is playing by the rules, and having to get back at a guy who did wrong by him. That didn’t happen. We got a straight-up match, we got a straight0up winner. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s totally fine. But then you get the reaction that you got, which was good. It was a good reaction to CM Punk winning. And now, [non-chalantly] ‘Okay. CM Punk is our champion. Moving on, moving forward.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

