Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE Women’s World Champion and Women’s Crown Jewel Champion “La Primera,” Stephanie Vaquer, will defend her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Queen,” Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, featuring “The Empress of Tomorrow,” Asuka, and “The Pirate Princess,” Kairi Sane.

In other matches, “The Celtic Warrior,” Sheamus, will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Time Is Now Tournament match, while Damian Priest will take on “The Bulgarian Brute,” Rusev, also in a Last Time Is Now Tournament match.

Lastly, 17-time World Champion John Cena will make an appearance.

