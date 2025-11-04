Lilian Garcia Expected To Announce John Cena For His Retirement Match

Veteran WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently participated in an Instagram Live session where she discussed various topics.

She mentioned that, unless there is a last-minute change, she is expected to introduce 17-time World Champion John Cena one last time for his retirement match. Garcia also reminisced about introducing Cena at a live event during his early days in WWE, when he was known as “The Prototype.”

Garcia said, “I will be there. Barring any surprises that I don’t know, I will be announcing it. Hopefully. Fingers crossed. It would be such an honor. An absolute honor.”

Cena’s final match is scheduled to take place during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C. This match will mark Cena’s retirement from in-ring competition.

WWE is expected to make this farewell event truly memorable. Cena has already announced a 16-man tournament titled “The Last Time Is Now,” where superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will compete for the opportunity to be his final opponent at the event.

