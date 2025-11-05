Two WWE Stars Join The Rock In Disney’s Zootopia 2

According to PWInsider.com, two WWE Superstars are set to lend their voices to the upcoming Disney animated sequel, Zootopia 2, in which WWE legend The Rock is already involved.

The identities of these two wrestlers will remain a secret until the film’s world premiere, but they are expected to voice two zebras in the movie.

The original Zootopia, released in 2016, received critical acclaim, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Its sequel is highly anticipated and scheduled for release in the United States on November 26, 2025.

Fans will have to wait until the film’s premiere to discover which wrestlers are participating.

The inclusion of WWE stars could attract a new audience to the franchise while providing the wrestlers with opportunities to showcase their charisma outside of the ring. In recent years, several WWE legends, including John Cena, The Rock, and Batista, have made successful transitions into film and television.