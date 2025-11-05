Wes Lee (Dezmond Xavier) Expresses Gratitude To Fans After WWE Departure

Former WWE star Dezmond Xavier, also known as Wes Lee, expressed his gratitude to fans on his Twitter account for their support since his departure from the company. He also mentioned that he is eager to return to the ring.

Xavier said, “I want to apologize to everyone that showed so much love for me in the midst of everything that’s happened. The outpouring of support and adoration was overwhelming to say the least and I have to thank you all for adding fuel to my fire.

It’s time to get back in my bag..😈”

Xavier was released from his WWE contract on October 10th as part of that week’s talent cuts, and he will soon enter free agency. During his time in WWE, he held the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship.