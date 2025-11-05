Chelsea Green: “I Have Never Been Creamed On Like This Before”

The November 4, 2025, episode of WWE NXT featured a chaotic moment when Chelsea Green and Ethan Page’s celebration as the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions was hilariously derailed.

Green and Page were in the ring celebrating their title win when the segment took an unexpected turn. Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on the entrance ramp, while Thea Hail shocked the crowd by popping out of a giant cake — turning the celebration into total mayhem.

The segment ended with Green and Page covered in cake, much to the amusement of the audience.

Following the show, the duo vented their frustration in a WWE Digital Exclusive, expressing outrage over the interruption.

Chelsea Green: “Disgusting behavior. We were disrespected in Monterey, and we were disrespected tonight. I have never been creamed on like this before. Wait.”

Ethan Page: “Neither have I. Neither have I wanted to cut the cake and eat it with a fork. This is BS.”

The incident has quickly gone viral among fans, with many praising NXT’s mix of humor and chaos in the ongoing feud between the new champions and Hendry & Hail