Photo: New WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Poster Revealed

WWE has officially announced that Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

While the match card has yet to be finalized, anticipation for the event is already building.

A new promotional poster for Survivor Series: WarGames has been released, featuring The Vision, which includes Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, known as “The Oracle.”

This year’s Survivor Series: WarGames will showcase both men’s and women’s WarGames matches for the fourth consecutive year, although the participants for these bouts have not yet been revealed. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest will provide the theme song for the upcoming WWE premium live event, with their rendition of “War Pigs.”

