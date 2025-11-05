WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Stable “DarkState”

WWE has officially filed a new trademark for the name of one of NXT’s top factions — DarkState.

According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted the filing on November 4, 2025, under the entertainment services category. The description covers a broad range of potential uses for the brand, including live and televised wrestling exhibitions, online media, fan club activities, blogs, and newsletters related to sports entertainment.

The filing reads in part:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services… providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

DarkState consists of leader Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. The faction officially debuted at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15, 2025, when they attacked several wrestlers including Josh Briggs, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and NXT Champion Oba Femi. The group’s name was revealed the following week on NXT.

Since their debut, DarkState has become one of NXT’s most dominant and talked-about stables. They even made a crossover appearance in TNA Wrestling, attacking Matt Cardona during the July 3 episode of Impact!.

Currently, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin hold the NXT Tag Team Championships for the second time. They first captured the titles at NXT Heatwave by defeating Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, briefly lost them to The Hardy Boyz at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown on October 7, and regained them weeks later at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25 in a Broken Rules Match.