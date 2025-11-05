Backstage Update On Plans For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the rumored lineup for the Men’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series was set to feature Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory on one team, facing off against CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight on the opposing team. However, Rollins has suffered a shoulder injury during his match at Crown Jewel and is expected to be out of action for approximately six months following shoulder surgery.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Logan Paul is expected to replace Rollins in the Men’s WarGames Match, due to Rollins’ inability to compete.

Meltzer also noted that despite Punk’s recent comments aimed at Roman Reigns, the plan remains for Punk, Reigns, The Usos, and likely Knight to be on one team.

Jacob Fatu was reportedly considered for the team, but he is currently injured and unable to compete.

Meltzer further stated that while Fatu could potentially join the opposing team with The Vision and Lesnar if he is cleared to wrestle, he recently underwent surgery. The specific nature and severity of Fatu’s injury remain unclear, making it uncertain whether he will be ready by the end of the month.

WWE has not yet announced the participants for both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches, but updates will be provided as they become available.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled for Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.