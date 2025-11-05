New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

WWE has officially added a new match to the lineup for the November 11, 2025 edition of WWE NXT.

Via social media, it was confirmed that Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Tavion Heights in a singles match. The bout comes after several recent confrontations between the two, setting the stage for a heated showdown inside the NXT ring.

The show is shaping up to be a loaded night of action, headlined by a Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship, as Ricky Saints defends his title against Trick Williams.

In addition, El Grande Americano will defend the WWE Men’s Speed Championship against Jasper Troy, and the first-ever WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament will officially begin with Skylar Raye taking on Fallon Henley (accompanied by Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid) in the first-round matchup.

Fans will also hear from NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling (Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance), while Blake Monroe is set for a special interview conducted by her “better half.”

Confirmed 11/11 WWE NXT Lineup:

NXT Championship – Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams

WWE Men’s Speed Championship: El Grande Americano (c) vs. Jasper Troy

WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament – First Round Match: Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley (w/ Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid)

Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

Blake Monroe interview with her “better half”

Appearances by: NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling (Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)