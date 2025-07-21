Conflicting Reports Emerge On Hulk Hogan’s Health Status

The wrestling world is buzzing with concern and confusion over the current health status of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, following two drastically different reports from longtime friends Bubba The Love Sponge and Jacques Rougeau.

On his radio show, Bubba The Love Sponge—who has had a tumultuous but decades-long friendship with Hogan—painted a grim picture, suggesting the legendary figure is now receiving comfort care at home following an extended hospital stay. “Here’s what I got from my security guard. That he was transported to his house, but he’s in a hospital bed,” Bubba said. “They’ve gone as far as they can go at the hospital. Now they’re keeping him comfortable.”

While he stopped short of saying Hulk Hogan is in hospice, Bubba stated that the 72-year-old icon is no longer being kept near emergency medical services and is stable enough to be at home.

Hulk Hogan health update: Jimmy Hart reportedly told a close source Hogan can’t speak anymore due to trachea damage. He’s been moved to his home in a hospital bed with private doctors. Transfer was done in secrecy — unmarked ambulances, garage entry, middle of the night. How… pic.twitter.com/wGfP9PZv34 — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) July 21, 2025

He went on to describe the extraordinary measures allegedly taken to keep Hogan’s transport private. “The security guard said the measures that they went to make sure nobody saw him transported in an ambulance to his home was like Michael Jackson type stuff… done through the loading docks, with unmarked ambulances followed by an escort… in the middle of the night.”

However, Jacques Rougeau, former WWE star and longtime friend of Hogan, publicly disputed these claims.

“I just talked with his son Nick and he told me all is well, he’s getting better.”

In a Facebook post, Rougeau revealed he had spoken directly with Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, and that the situation is far less dire than what Bubba reported. “For all of you spreading rumors about my man HULK Hogan being between life and death—you are wrong,” Rougeau wrote. “He’s recuperating slowly from a neck operation but it’s going well. I just talked with his son Nick and he told me all is well, he’s getting better.”

Hogan, who has dealt with multiple health setbacks in recent years, has not been seen publicly since May 2025. His reduced visibility and history of serious surgeries have only added to the speculation.

Conflicting Reports

At this time, neither Hogan nor his immediate family has released an official statement regarding his condition. The conflicting narratives from two of his close acquaintances have left fans uncertain—but hopeful—for more clarity in the days ahead.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Hulk Hogan’s health and all breaking news from the wrestling world.