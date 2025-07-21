Ron Killings Calls Damian Priest His “Big Brother,” Hints At New Alliance

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Classic podcast, Ron Killings opened up about his close bond with Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, revealing that he considers Priest his “big brother” and hinting at the possibility of a new faction involving Rhea Ripley.

The conversation began with Killings clarifying his recent interaction involving Aleister Black, where many assumed he had targeted the dark striker directly. “That wasn’t even concerning Aleister Black, dog. I’m trying to get Cena’s attention,” Killings explained. “But you don’t want to mess with Damian Priest… that’s my big brother, dawg.”

Killings praised Priest’s fierce loyalty and implied that Black may have unintentionally awakened a dangerous side of the World Heavyweight Champion. “That’s what Damian Priest is… he could be over-protecting or he can turn into… you know what I mean? Aleister might have, like, picked at a hornet’s nest.”

When asked about his past tensions with Judgment Day, particularly over JD McDonagh, Killings refused to dwell on what could have been. “No, you never look back, though. You can’t go forward if you look back.”

Instead, he turned the conversation toward a potential future alliance that could shift the balance of power in WWE. “Imagine me, Damien, and Rhea now. That’s what I look forward to. The Terror Triplets,” Killings said with a grin. “The Three T’s. Oh, we just made the name right there. The Three T’s.”

Killings’ complex history with Judgment Day—at times as an unpredictable ally and other times as a wildcard opponent—adds intrigue to the idea of the “Terror Triplets”. With Priest at the top of the mountain and Ripley set to return from injury, the inclusion of a more intense Ron Killings could mark a compelling new direction for all three Superstars.

