Roman Reigns Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Injury, Calls It ‘Karma’

Following his shocking return to WWE last week, Roman Reigns has broken his silence regarding Seth Rollins’ recent knee injury.

In a new vlog documenting his comeback, Reigns gave a candid response to the injury suffered by his longtime rival—suggesting that Rollins’ setback may be a result of karma catching up with him. “The man that Paul Heyman, my former wise man, chose to ride with… doesn’t look good, man,” Reigns said. “I don’t really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma, so I want to see how that plays out.”

Though Reigns stated that he doesn’t wish physical harm on anyone, he admitted that he would’ve rather faced Rollins at full strength to settle their issues inside the ring. “Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don’t wish injury on anybody, cause I’d rather him just be here so I can whoop his ass myself. I prefer a healthy little bitch so I can smack him up.”

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion didn’t stop there. Reigns used the vlog to reassert his place atop the company, declaring that his return marks the beginning of a new chapter in his dominance. “I’m always looking for the keys to the kingdom. I’m owed an army the way I look at it, so I’m still the tribal chief. I’m still fit to lead. Believe that.”

Reigns made his presence felt in dramatic fashion on the July 14th episode of Raw, launching a brutal assault on Rollins’ allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With his renewed sense of purpose and leadership, Reigns seems poised to reclaim his throne—and perhaps confront Paul Heyman’s new allegiance in the process.

Seth Rollins’ injury status remains uncertain following the recent attack and speculation about the extent of the damage.

