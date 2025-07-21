Former TNA World Champion Taking Time Off: “I’ll Be Back Soon”

Just one night after dropping the TNA X-Division Championship at Slammiversary, Moose has announced that he will be stepping away from TNA Wrestling—for now.

The former TNA World Champion took to Instagram to reflect on his career, revealing that he plans to take time off to recover and reassess his next steps.

While the post did not suggest retirement, it did confirm that Moose will be off TV for the foreseeable future. “For me it’s time to take a step back…. Get healthy and see what’s next… I’ll be back soon,” Moose wrote.

Moose’s announcement comes after his loss to Leon Slater at Sunday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where the 19-year-old sensation captured the X-Division Championship in a hard-fought battle.

“The X-Division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL.”

Moose showed nothing but class in defeat, offering high praise to the new champion and seemingly passing the torch. “I’ve accomplished almost everything here at TNA Wrestling. Leon Slater, I have the ultimate respect for you and the X-Division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL.”

Moose’s Future

The loss and subsequent announcement mark a pivotal shift for Moose, who has long been one of the most dominant and decorated stars in TNA history. From holding the World Championship to now taking a step back, fans will be eagerly watching to see what the next chapter holds.

As for Leon Slater, his era as X-Division Champion has just begun—with the endorsement of a TNA legend to back it.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest on Moose’s future and ongoing coverage of TNA Wrestling.