TNA Announces Bound For Glory 2025 At The Tsongas Center In Lowell

TNA issued the following:

It’s Official: TNA Wrestling Presents Bound For Glory On Sunday, October 12, At The Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

The stars of TNA Wrestling return to Lowell for the first time in more than a decade

TNA Wrestling announced that its biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, will be held on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, marking the first TNA live event in Lowell since 2013 and the first TNA pay-per-view in the city since the legendary 2008 Lockdown event.

The Pre-Sale for Bound For Glory starts at 10am EDT on Wednesday, July 30, and the general on-sale begins at 10am EDT on Friday, August 1. Go to TNAWrestling.com to sign up for the Pre-Sale.

Bound For Glory will take place during a red-hot period for TNA of sold-out crowds, social media buzz, critical acclaim and a hugely successful multi-year partnership with WWE, creating unprecedented crossover opportunities for TNA Wrestling stars and WWE Superstars.

The BFG announcement was made at Sunday’s huge Slammiversary PPV, a show which saw NXT star Trick Williams retain the TNA World Championship, Leon Slater become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history and an appearance by wrestling legend AJ Styles.

“TNA Wrestling continues to grow, expand and fulfill our goal to reach more fans in more places,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “Massachusetts has a special place in the history of TNA; I’m so excited that we will be returning there for the flagship pay-per-view at the Tsongas Center.”

Bound For Glory will air LIVE on TNA+ and PPV. Fans with a TNA+ Annual VIP Membership will get every PPV, including Bound for Glory, every iMPACT episode, every Xplosion episode, the full TNA archive and access to exclusive VIP Membership content, merchandise and giveaways.

Subscribe to TNA+ here: https://watch.tnawrestling.com/signup

Meet & Greets

Fans can meet TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after Bound For Glory in Lowell. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff and Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Elijah, Moose, Tessa Blanchard and more.

The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get autographs from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes.

The BFG Meet & Greet schedule will be announced in September.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus, and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.