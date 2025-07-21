The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Tag titles, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO in a Tag-title No. 1 contender bout, Rusev vs. Sheamus, CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match against Gunther, Becky Lynch has a SummerSlam proposal for Lyra Valkyria, Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman and Domink Mysterio has a doctor’s appointment.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 21, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JULY 21, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then dive into an extended recap package showing highlights from last week’s show, culminating in the return of “OTC1” Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles Taunts Dominik Mysterio

We see an aerial shot of the Toyota Center in Houston, TX., as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day and others are shown. Dominik Mysterio sees AJ Styles dressed up as a valet, taunting him about getting cleared today.

CM Punk Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays. “The Best in the World” makes his way out as the Houston crowd sings along with his iconic entrance tune.