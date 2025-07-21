WWE Star Pitches Cody Rhodes’ Ultimate Heel Turn

WWE star Ron Killings says the long-running comedic saga between himself and Cody Rhodes is officially over—and a new chapter may be just beginning.

Appearing on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Killings revealed that he and Rhodes have reached a “truce” and teased a potential partnership under the tag team name: ‘The American Truth.’ “Me and Cody have made a truce,” Killings stated. “If you interview Cody, you just say, ‘Huh? Truth says you owe him one.’ He’ll know exactly what you’re talking about… he owes me.”

Killings’ years-long rivalry with Rhodes, often filled with slapstick encounters and chaotic backstage segments, now appears to have evolved into mutual respect—sparked by a secret, off-screen interaction.

When pressed by the host on the legitimacy of the truce, Ron Killings cryptically responded: “Suntan Superman to the rescue. The game of Tom and Jerry is over. Me and Cody together—we better be tagging.”

Killings then confirmed the tag team name he previously coined: “The American Truth.” During the episode, podcast host Justin Dhillon brought up the name, prompting this exchange:

Justin Dhillon: “Was it the American… uh, the American Truth? That’s what it was.”

Ron Killings: “Yes.”

“I told him, ‘Bro, if you want the world mad at you, turn on me, dog. I dare you.’”

But the most fascinating moment came when Killings shared an idea he once pitched directly to Cody Rhodes: a heel turn that could ignite the WWE Universe. “I told him, ‘Bro, if you want the world mad at you, turn on me, dog. I dare you,’” Killings recounted. “When the time is right… you get beat up and you tag me, and I’ll turn on you—that was the scenario.”

The host jumped on the concept, calling it the perfect way to create the “Homelander Cody” persona fans have long fantasized about. Killings seemed to enjoy the role of being the emotional trigger for a dark Cody evolution.

The American Truth

The dynamic between R-Truth and Cody Rhodes has become a beloved aspect of WWE programming over the past year, blending absurd comedy with genuine crowd investment. Whether the “American Truth” becomes a full-fledged tag team or Cody turns on the ever-endearing Truth in a shocking betrayal, the seeds have been planted for either a feel-good partnership—or a heart-wrenching rivalry.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage on Ron Killings, Cody Rhodes, and all your favorite WWE storylines.