WWE Raw Updates For Tonight: CM Punk To Open Show, Roman Reigns’ Segment

“The Best in the World” will be kicking off tonight’s red brand program.
WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced in a new video ahead of tonight’s show in Houston, TX. that CM Punk will be featured in the opening segment.
Additionally, Pearce noted that Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman during his segment on the show, after returning last Monday night.
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.
CM Punk is kicking off #WWERaw!
@itsBayleyWWE & @Real_Valkyria challenge @roxanne_wwe & @RaquelWWE for the Women's Tag Team Titles!
We'll hear from @WWERomanReigns following his return last week!
