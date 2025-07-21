WWE Raw Updates For Tonight: CM Punk To Open Show, Roman Reigns’ Segment

“The Best in the World” will be kicking off tonight’s red brand program.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced in a new video ahead of tonight’s show in Houston, TX. that CM Punk will be featured in the opening segment.

Additionally, Pearce noted that Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman during his segment on the show, after returning last Monday night.

