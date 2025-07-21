Royal Rumble Tops Netflix WWE PLE Viewership For First Half Of 2025

Netflix has released viewership data for WWE Premium Live Events streamed internationally between January and June 2025, offering a glimpse into how well WWE content is performing globally outside of the United States, where it remains exclusive to Peacock.

The viewership statistics, compiled by Wrestlenomics, cover all major WWE PLEs available on Netflix during the first half of the year. The numbers reflect “global views,” calculated by dividing total viewing hours by runtime—intended to represent individual account views, not total number of people watching.

Here are the reported figures:

Royal Rumble 2025 – 3 million

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 – 1.9 million

WrestleMania 41 Saturday – 2.4 million

WrestleMania 41 Sunday – 2.8 million

WWE Backlash 2025 – 1.5 million

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 – 1.6 million

Night of Champions 2025 – 1 million

Wrestlenomics noted that these totals include all viewing up until the end of June 2025. However, they cautioned that events released later in the period—such as Money in the Bank and Night of Champions—had less time to accumulate views compared to events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Netflix's biannual data release gives us a full look at WWE PLE viewership for the first time. More including Smackdown, Raw, NXT, NXT PLEs, and some archive viewing:https://t.co/niZXj2jAN4 pic.twitter.com/BRtbjxF4R6 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 18, 2025

WWE On Netflix

The strong international numbers reinforce WWE’s growing global footprint as part of its expanded partnership with Netflix. With SummerSlam 2025 and other major shows still to come, it will be interesting to see how the numbers continue to evolve.

