JBL Reveals Canceled TNA Storyline Ahead Of Slammiversary Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has revealed that his planned long-term storyline in TNA Wrestling was scrapped unexpectedly due to a decision made by a now-former company executive. The cancellation occurred just before Slammiversary, an event JBL was originally set to play a major role in.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL addressed a fan’s observation that his recent TNA run ended with no resolution.

“I was supposed to be there… and I was supposed to have a part that people wouldn’t believe how big it was.”

He confirmed there had been extensive creative plans that would have seen him featured prominently throughout the rest of 2025. “I was supposed to be there… and I was supposed to have a part that people wouldn’t believe how big it was,” JBL said. “There was a huge escalation that was happening. I thought it was going somewhere. I was very, very excited about it… was training for it. Got in really good shape. Then they called me one day and said, ‘Hey, we’re changing our mind.’”

JBL emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with TNA’s current leadership, naming Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva and stating clearly that they were not responsible. “It was a decision made by somebody who’s no longer there… It’s just business. But I thought it made absolutely no sense. And the person that said it is no longer there. What they changed it to never happened. So I think, in hindsight, I was 100% correct.”

JBL noted that the storyline was meant to build significantly over time and would have culminated in helping put over Mike Santana, who headlined Slammiversary in a TNA World Championship match against Trick Williams and Joe Hendry.

No Hard Feelings

Despite the disappointment, JBL expressed pride in being part of the promotion and made it clear that he has no hard feelings toward the current creative team or TNA as a whole. “I don’t want to take away any thunder from what these guys are doing now. I loved being a part of it, and I was supposed to be a part going forward.”

Slammiversary went on to be a historic success for TNA, drawing a record-breaking crowd and generating significant buzz. Still, fans are left wondering what could have been had JBL’s storyline been allowed to unfold as planned.

