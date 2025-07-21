Mustafa Ali Addresses Scary Dive At TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali has broken his silence following a scary moment during his match against Cedric Alexander at Slammiversary 2025. After a botched dive through the ropes led to a frightening landing, Ali took to social media to clear the air and defend the talent at ringside, who had faced backlash from fans.

During the hard-hitting bout, Ali attempted a high-speed dive but appeared to slip mid-move, causing an awkward collision with Alexander and sending Ali crashing head-first to the floor. The moment sparked concern online, with fans expressing worry for Ali’s condition and some wrongly blaming the spot on ringside talent.

Ali addressed the incident this morning in a candid tweet:

“Appreciate everyone’s concern. Unfortunately, I have to pull the curtain back here because the talent ringside was absolutely not responsible for that scary fall in any way and they are getting all the blame. They did exactly what they were instructed to do. I tried to do a variation of a dive and simply slipped off my opponent. No one to blame but me.”

Despite the alarming bump, Ali finished the match and emerged victorious over his former WWE colleague. He also reassured fans that he sustained no serious injury:

“I am all good. See ya on #TNAiMPACT.”

Ali’s match was one of the highlights of an action-packed Slammiversary card, which featured a triple threat main event where Trick Williams retained the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, as well as a Winner-Take-All inter-promotional match between TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

The event also included a special return appearance by AJ Styles, marking his first time back in a TNA ring in over a decade.

For more coverage and backstage news from Slammiversary 2025, stay tuned to PWMania.com.