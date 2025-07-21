Xavier Woods Responds To AJ Styles’ Slammiversary Post With Bold Statement

Ahead of his highly anticipated return at the TNA Slammiversary 2025 PPV event, AJ Styles took to social media with a heartfelt message about his career and the journey that began in TNA. (Click here to read Styles’ full statement during the event.)

The post sparked a reaction from another WWE star with deep TNA roots — Xavier Woods, formerly known as Consequences Creed during his time in the promotion.

Woods responded directly to Styles’ post with a bold reflection on his own impact:

“Just remember, I’m the 1st fully homegrown @ThisIsTNA talent to find real long term success in @wwe. I washed the ‘stink’ off and made it possible for the rest of you to come and experience Wrestlemania. But per usual when I do amazing things dont nobody wanna talk about that…”

Just remember, I'm the 1st fully homegrown @ThisIsTNA talent to find real long term success in @wwe. I washed the "stink" off and made it possible for the rest of you to come and experience Wrestlemania. But per usual when I do amazing things dont nobody wanna talk about that… https://t.co/VP6TOcvsYK pic.twitter.com/nOdkw8b2XR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 20, 2025

Woods, a multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion and a founding member of The New Day, competed in TNA from 2007 to 2010 before transitioning to WWE, where he rose to global stardom. His statement underscores the pride—and sometimes frustration—of being a TNA original who made the leap to the WWE main stage.

Styles and Woods never crossed paths during their TNA runs, but the exchange has ignited renewed conversation online about the legacy of homegrown TNA talent in WWE.

