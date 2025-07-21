Dream Match With The Hardy Boyz & Team 3D Set For TNA Bound For Glory

History repeated itself at TNA Slammiversary 2025 as The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships, reclaiming their legacy on one of the industry’s biggest stages. But the momentous win was just the beginning.

Following the match, wrestling icon Bully Ray confronted the brothers and stunned the crowd with a blockbuster challenge:

“October. Bound For Glory. Hardys. Team 3D. One last match.”

As fans erupted with “Where is D-Von?” chants, Bully Ray delivered the answer loud and clear:

“That is a great point and a great question, because at Bound for Glory, you’re going to hear one last time. D-Von. One, two, three.” Click here for complete results.

The challenge is set for one final clash between two of the most decorated and influential tag teams in wrestling history — The Hardy Boyz vs. Team 3D, one more time.

TNA Bound For Glory will take place Saturday, October 12th, 2025, live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. This match marks a full-circle moment for tag team wrestling fans, as the Hardys and Team 3D look to settle the score in what promises to be a legendary showdown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for ticket info, match updates, and all your TNA Bound For Glory coverage.