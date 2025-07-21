Jacy Jayne Defeats Masha Slamovich To Become Dual Champion At Slammiversary

In one of the most talked-about matches of the 2025 TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view event, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne pulled off a stunning victory over TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, walking away with both championships in a thrilling Winner-Take-All encounter.

The high-intensity match saw interference attempts from Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, but TNA’s Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee evened the odds, running in to neutralize the chaos. With the match continuing uninterrupted, Slamovich tried to finish things with her signature Snow Plow and Requiem, but Jayne showed incredible resilience.

In the final moments, Jayne reversed the onslaught with a well-timed roll-up, then hit her Rolling Encore finisher to secure the three-count and shock the crowd.

Post-match, TNA President Carlos Silva was seen watching from ringside as Jayne celebrated with both titles, marking a monumental crossover moment for WWE and TNA fans alike. Click here for complete results.

JACY JAYNE IS NOW YOUR NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION AND NXT CHAMPION 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#TNASlammaversary pic.twitter.com/IwrMOxvnVw — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 21, 2025

Jayne now holds the distinction of being both the WWE NXT Women’s Champion and the TNA Knockouts World Champion, and speculation is already swirling about how her dual reign will be handled going forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more Slammiversary fallout and exclusive backstage coverage.