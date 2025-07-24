Triple H Issues Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Passing

As reported by PWMania.com, professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) has passed away at the age of 71. The news has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, prompting heartfelt tributes from fans, peers, and industry leaders alike.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Hogan’s monumental legacy, calling him a “global sensation” who helped shape the very foundation of WWE.

“WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea.

He was the archetype of what it meant to be a ‘Superstar’ – a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world.

Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen – in every country and on every continent.

There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Hulk Hogan’s Impact

From his unforgettable entrance music to his unforgettable charisma, Hogan defined generations of wrestling. Whether standing tall as a patriotic hero or reinventing himself as the rebellious leader of the New World Order, Hogan’s presence left an indelible mark on sports entertainment.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates and reflections as tributes pour in from around the world in honor of the immortal Hulk Hogan.