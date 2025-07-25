Netflix Hulk Hogan Docuseries Was In Development Prior To His Passing

A major posthumous tribute to Hulk Hogan may be on the way, as a new report reveals that Netflix had been quietly working on a docuseries centered on the WWE Hall of Famer prior to his death.

According to Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni via Puck News, Netflix began collaborating with WWE, Hulk Hogan, and the creative team at Words + Pictures in 2024 to produce a multi-part documentary chronicling Hogan’s life and legacy. The project is being directed by Bryan Storkel and produced by Connor Schell, who are known for their work on acclaimed sports documentaries.

Belloni noted that over 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan were filmed before his death from cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025. While there is no official title or release date yet, the project is still expected to be completed and eventually released.

“The Hulkster died mid-documentary… He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources.”

WWE x Netflix Documentary Projects

This Hogan-focused docuseries follows a growing slate of WWE programming on Netflix, including: “WWE: Untold” – premiering on July 29, 2025, and the Vince McMahon Docuseries, previously released to strong audience interest

Given the emotional weight and historical importance of Hulk Hogan’s career, from mainstreaming wrestling in the 1980s to his legal battle with Gawker, this upcoming series is expected to deliver a comprehensive and intimate look at the life of one of wrestling’s most influential and controversial figures.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hulk Hogan’s health took a sudden and dramatic downturn in the days leading up to his passing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on the docuseries release and ongoing coverage of tributes to Hulk Hogan.