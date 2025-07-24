WWE Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Passing

WWE has commented on the sad news that broke today via TMZ regarding Hulk Hogan passing away at age 71.

The company shared the following statement via social media:

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” WWE wrote. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Ric Flair also paid an emotional tribute following the passing of his longtime friend and fellow icon, Hulk Hogan, at the age of 71.

