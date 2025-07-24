Ric Flair Pays Emotional Tribute As Hulk Hogan Passes Away At 71

In heartbreaking news, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

TMZ Sports broke the news on Thursday morning, reporting that emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home following a “cardiac arrest” call. A large presence of police and EMTs were seen outside the property, and Hogan was reportedly transported by stretcher into an ambulance.

This devastating update comes just weeks after Hogan’s wife, Sky, publicly denied rumors that the wrestling icon was in a coma. At the time, she stated that his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering from recent surgeries. Reports also emerged claiming Hogan was on his “deathbed,” though sources indicated he was experiencing complications following a neck procedure in May.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan was more than just a pro wrestler — he was a cultural phenomenon. The man who once told fans to “say your prayers and take your vitamins” was the face of WWE during its 1980s explosion, captivating millions with his charisma, larger-than-life persona, and unforgettable matches.

Hogan was instrumental in transforming professional wrestling into a mainstream, family-friendly entertainment empire. His in-ring theatrics and presence helped bring professional wrestling from niche entertainment to a global sensation.

In 1996, Hogan shocked the world again by turning heel and forming the New World Order (nWo) in WCW, reinventing himself as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. The move reignited his career and pushed the industry into the red-hot Monday Night Wars era, changing the business forever.

Hogan’s legacy includes multiple WWE and WCW World Championships, numerous WrestleMania main events, and induction into the WWE Hall of Fame—twice: once as an individual and once as a member of the nWo.

Ric Flair Pays Tribute

Among the many tributes already pouring in, Ric Flair, one of Hogan’s greatest rivals and real-life friends, shared a deeply emotional message on social media:

“I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!” 🙏🏻

This is a developing story. The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most legendary icons, and tributes are expected to pour in throughout the day.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continuing coverage, tributes, and updates on the passing of Hulk Hogan, as well as all the latest news from WWE, AEW, TNA, and more.