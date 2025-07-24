Vince McMahon Issues Heartfelt Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Passing At 71

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) has passed away at the age of 71.

Following the news, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt tribute to the man widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling history.

“The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.

His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled – and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.

He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ Today, we pray for him.”

Hulk Hogan’s Legacy

Hogan’s legacy stretches far beyond the squared circle. From headlining the very first WrestleMania to becoming a pop culture fixture in the 1980s and ’90s, Hogan was instrumental in propelling WWE (then WWF) into the mainstream and ushering in the golden era of professional wrestling.

PWMania.com extends our deepest condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and millions of fans worldwide. Hulkamania may be eternal—but today, the wrestling world mourns the loss of one of its most legendary heroes.

