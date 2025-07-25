Chelsea Green Issues Apology Following Reaction To Hulk Hogan Comments

WWE star Chelsea Green has issued a public clarification following backlash to her tribute to Hulk Hogan, who passed away this week at the age of 71.

During an interview with CBS News, Green commented on Hogan’s legacy, stating: “Polarizing political views aside, he was an absolute icon. And if it weren’t for Hulk Hogan, there are many of us in the wrestling industry that would absolutely not be here. He inspired a massive generation, so it’s a loss that we are feeling deeply in the wrestling community.”

Her remarks drew criticism from fans online, many citing Hogan’s past racist comments as a reason to question celebratory tributes.

“My stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period…”

Green later addressed the controversy in a post on Twitter/X, clarifying her stance: “A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.”

She continued, “If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn. ILY my PatriHOTS, President Chelsea 🫡”

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, remains one of the most influential and controversial figures in wrestling history. While his contributions to the global success of WWE are monumental, his legacy has been marred by a leaked tape in which he used racist language, resulting in a temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. He was reinstated in 2018 after multiple apologies and sensitivity training.

Green’s attempt to balance respect for Hogan’s cultural impact with acknowledgment of legitimate criticism reflects the complex conversations taking place across the wrestling world in the wake of his passing.

